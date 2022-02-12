Madame Tussauds just unveiled their new wax figure of Zendaya – and fans have a lot to say

Often, Madame Tussauds gets in right. Other times, however, Nicki Minaj comes out looking like "Nicki min-NAH". So we'll let you be the judge of their latest reveal of Euphoria and Spider-Man star, Zendaya.

The actor's wax figure in London wears a pink suit with her hair slicked back – a look taken from one of her 2016 red carpet appearances, E! News reports. She appears to be pouting, with her hand resting on her hip.

"From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too," Madame Tussauds London wrote on Instagram, unveiling the wax figure.

Fans weren't impressed with the figure, however, with one fan commenting: "They did my sis wrong, un-unveil it now!"

Another wrote: "Not Zendaya Jenner."

SEE WHAT FANS HAD TO SAY HERE:

Chile they can go ahead and melt this thing down https://t.co/N7g8qU3Hw0 — daughterofthemoon ?? (@witti_indi) February 11, 2022

How can it look like Zendaya but not? https://t.co/3ThRxXv9UYpic.twitter.com/s8t0zDieVQ — Amber ?? (@BBTrashStan) February 9, 2022

rue says shes clean with 16 pill boxes up her ass https://t.co/ypXBXU9eYb — bercunt (@dojakedi) February 9, 2022



