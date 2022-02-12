1h ago

add bookmark

Madame Tussauds just unveiled their new wax figure of Zendaya – and fans have a lot to say

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Often, Madame Tussauds gets in right. Other times, however, Nicki Minaj comes out looking like "Nicki min-NAH". So we'll let you be the judge of their latest reveal of Euphoria and Spider-Man star, Zendaya.

The actor's wax figure in London wears a pink suit with her hair slicked back – a look taken from one of her 2016 red carpet appearances, E! News reports. She appears to be pouting, with her hand resting on her hip.

"From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too," Madame Tussauds London wrote on Instagram, unveiling the wax figure.

Fans weren't impressed with the figure, however, with one fan commenting: "They did my sis wrong, un-unveil it now!"

Another wrote: "Not Zendaya Jenner."

SEE WHAT FANS HAD TO SAY HERE:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zendayacelebrities
For subscribers
New to Britbox: Sister Boniface

11 Feb

New to Britbox: Sister Boniface
Kuli Roberts: 'I don't want to be remembered'

11 Feb

Kuli Roberts: 'I don't want to be remembered'
Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices

10 Feb

Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices
The Tinder Swindler made a turn in Cape Town!

09 Feb

The Tinder Swindler made a turn in Cape Town!
Read more here
Showmax
The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

11 Feb

The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
8 facts about The Wife's Bonko Khoza»

11 Feb

8 facts about The Wife's Bonko Khoza»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

11 Feb

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»

09 Feb

Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo