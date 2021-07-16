1h ago

Men found dead at Versace mansion one day before anniversary of Gianni's murder

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Gianni Versace''s former residence before he was murdered located in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Two men have been found dead at Gianni Versace's mansion, which has since been turned into the popular Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel hosting many celebrity guest stays and high-profile events.

Versace was murdered outside his home 24 years ago on 15 July 1997 by spree killer Andrew Cunanan, who went on to take his own life eight days later on a Miami Beach houseboat. His murder was chronicled in the second season of the FX true crime anthology television series, American Crime Story. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story starred Darren Criss, Édgar Ramírez, Ricky Martin and Penélope Cruz.

Police were called to the mansion on Wednesday when two men, 31-year-old Adam Rashap and 30-year-old Alexander Gross, were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in one of the hotel suites, according to the Miami Herald.

Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said a preliminary investigation indicates an apparent double suicide or murder-suicide, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office is still determining an official cause of death. 

gianni versacecelebrities
