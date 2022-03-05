Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch fundraiser to aid Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched a fund to support Ukrainian refugees and have pledged to match up to $3 million.

The Bad Moms actor was born in Ukraine and immigrated to America in 1991.

The couple announced in a video posted on Instagram that they have started a fundraiser through GoFundMe to "provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts" and that their goal is to raise $30 million.

The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organisations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most reads their post on Instagram.

"I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country's done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," said Kunis in the video.

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," added Kutcher.

Kunis continued: "The people of Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave doesn't mean you're not worthy of support. We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us and stand with the people."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: