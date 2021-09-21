1h ago

add bookmark

Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito's final texts revealed after human remains found

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gabrielle Petito.
Gabrielle Petito.
Photo: Instagram/Screengrab
  • Human remains have been found believed to be that of missing YouTuber Gabrielle Petito.
  • The 22-year-old had been travelling cross-country with her fiancé, who returned home without her in September.
  • Now, text messages to the YouTuber's mom reveal "more and more tension between her and Laudrie" leading up to her disappearance.

Human remains were found in a US national forest in Wyoming believed to be that of missing YouTuber Gabrielle Petito.

The 22-year-old's disappearance made headlines when her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home from their cross-country trip without her in September.

Laundrie, a "person of interest" in the case, was not cooperating with the police. He has since also gone missing.

Further, People have obtained audio of the 911 call made before the couple were pulled over by police on the side of the road during their trip.

"We drove by, and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the caller tells the dispatcher during the call, contrary to police writing it off as a mental health crisis at the time.

Now, in an unsealed Florida search warrant used on a hard drive in Petito's van and obtained by E! News, an "odd text" message has been revealed.

She wrote: "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls," to her mom, but Nicole Schmidt says her daughter never referred to her grandfather, whom she's talking about, by that name.

Leading up to the message, her messages to her mother revealed "more and more tension between her and Laundrie", the detective reviewing the evidence, Daniel Alix, reports. And said the text seemingly appeared to be her last communication.

"Her cellphone was no longer operational, and she stopped posting anything on social media about their trip. Per her family, this was not normal behaviour for the subject, and they became more worried about her."

Schmidt received one last message from Petito's phone in August, which she doesn't believe was sent by her daughter. "No service in Yosemite," it read. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
celebrities
For subscribers
Prince Charles' foundation embroiled in scandal

1h ago

Prince Charles' foundation embroiled in scandal
The women who've played Princess Diana

20 Sep

The women who've played Princess Diana
My Kitchen Rules SA is back!

17 Sep

My Kitchen Rules SA is back!
Stream these 30 top-rated movies of all time

16 Sep

Stream these 30 top-rated movies of all time
Read more here
Showmax
Things are getting heated on Temptation Island SA»

20 Sep
Binge all episodes of Nqobile»

20 Sep

Binge all episodes of Nqobile»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

20 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
The GOAT: Meet Usain Bolt in I am Bolt»

16 Sep

The GOAT: Meet Usain Bolt in I am Bolt»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo