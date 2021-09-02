NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg, 66, dies

Gregg Leakes, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, NeNe Leakes, has died at the age of 66.

The businessman married the reality star in 1997, but she later filed for divorce from him in 2010. They reunited and remarried in 2013.

Gregg died of colon cancer after first being diagnosed in 2018.

The news comes just days after the RHOA star shared her husband was "transitioning to the other side". "My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days," she said at her venue The Linnethia Lounge over the weekend. Shortly after, she also took to Instagram sharing a post with the word "broken".

Gregg is survived by his wife and six children, Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina and Brentt, whom he shares with NeNe. He was also a stepdad to NeNe's son, Bryson.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."