Netflix star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison in child pornography case

Compiled by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. 

The reality star is best known for appearing in Netflix's Cheer, which follows a competitive cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Texas. 

In 2020, Harris was arrested after being accused of soliciting explicit photos and videos from a 13-year-old boy. Channel24 reported he'd also travelled to meet up with a minor to engage in sexual acts. 

In February, Harris pleaded guilty to the two out of seven charges against him in the child sex abuse case. 

According to E! News, Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, which will be followed by eight years of court-supervised release. 

Read more on:
jerry harriscelebrities
