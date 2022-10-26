1h ago

add bookmark

New details emerge around death of Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)


Robbie Coltrane died on Friday, 14 October at the age of 72.

The news of the Harry Potter actor sent shockwaves through the world as Daniel Radcliffe and more paid tribute to the star who portrayed Hagrid in the film series.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," said Radcliffe.

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut, and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him."

"His talent was so immense it made sense that he played a giant—he could fill any space with his brilliance... There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."
-- Emma Watson

Now, according to multiple reports, the Scottish actor died from multiple organ failure, per his death certificate cited by The Daily Mirror

According to the publication, the star had been unwell for some time, had diabetes and obesity, and also suffered from sepsis, "lower respiratory tract infection and heart block" before his death.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
robbie coltranecelebritiescelebrity deaths
For subscribers
The future of streaming sport is already in SA

40m ago

The future of streaming sport is already in SA
How Camilla became one of the most popular royals

25 Oct

How Camilla became one of the most popular royals
Below Deck's SA star Tumi Mhlongo has seen it all

21 Oct

Below Deck's SA star Tumi Mhlongo has seen it all
The Old Man is not your average crime drama

21 Oct

The Old Man is not your average crime drama
Read more here
Showmax
This women's mag is hot off the presses in comedy series Minx»

25 Oct

This women's mag is hot off the presses in comedy series Minx»
Discover the past; save the future in Ghostbusters: Afterlife»

25 Oct

Discover the past; save the future in Ghostbusters: Afterlife»
Live soccer plus all of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

21 Oct

Live soccer plus all of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
10 things to know about Blood Psalms so far»

21 Oct

10 things to know about Blood Psalms so far»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo