New details emerge around death of Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane





Robbie Coltrane died on Friday, 14 October at the age of 72.



The news of the Harry Potter actor sent shockwaves through the world as Daniel Radcliffe and more paid tribute to the star who portrayed Hagrid in the film series.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," said Radcliffe.

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut, and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him."

"His talent was so immense it made sense that he played a giant—he could fill any space with his brilliance... There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione." -- Emma Watson

Now, according to multiple reports, the Scottish actor died from multiple organ failure, per his death certificate cited by The Daily Mirror.

According to the publication, the star had been unwell for some time, had diabetes and obesity, and also suffered from sepsis, "lower respiratory tract infection and heart block" before his death.



