New footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie hours before murder

  • Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito was reported missing in 2021 when her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned from a cross-country road trip without it.
  • Her body was later found in a forest in Wyoming, as Laundrie was made a person of interest in the case.
  • New footage shows Petito hours before she was murdered by Laundrie, as investigators say they believe it was the last time the YouTuber was seen alive.

In newly unearthed footages hared by Fox News Digital, Gabby Petito, whose story gripped the world, is seen pulling up to a Whole Foods with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, just hours before her death.

Investigators believe it is the last time the YouTuber was seen alive before she was murdered by Laundrie.

The footage is dated 14:11, on 27 August 2021, and was captured in Wyoming. Petito's body would later be found in a US national forest in Wyoming three weeks after she'd been reported missing.

This 12 August 2021, still image from a police bod
This 12 August 2021, still image from a police bodycam released by the Moab City Police Department in Utah, shows Gabrielle Petito speaking with police.
This 12 August 2021, still image from a police bod
This 12 August 2021, still image from a police bodycam released by the Moab City Police Department in Utah, shows Brian Laundrie (L) speaking with police.

Gabby Petito was reported missing after embarking on a cross-country trip with Laundrie. Laundrie returned home, without Petito, and suspicions were raised about his involvement in her disappearance as police released body camera footage of the couple, with a visibly upset Petito following a physical argument.

Laundrie, a person of interest in the case, would soon go missing as well.

Petito's death was later ruled a homicide, with the coroner saying she was killed by strangulation.

Laundrie had gone on the run, but was later found dead, with police saying he likely died by suicide.  

Read more on:
gabrielle petitobrian laundriecelebrity deathscelebrities
