Now Betty White 'knows the secret' and we know she made us laugh until the very end

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, 31 December.

The veteran actor took the entertainment industry by storm with her show The Golden Girls, and was a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon by the 80s and 90s.

Here we look at her final words; she was unafraid to mock herself and throw out a joke or snarky crack every now and then - and right until the very end.

Betty White was three weeks shy of her 100th birthday when she died on Friday, 31 December.



Producers of a film on the veteran actor's life, Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration, said it would still be released in the US as planned on her birthday on 17 January, Entertainment Tonight reports. An SA TV release date has not yet been set.

Ahead of her birthday, The Golden Girls star said: "[I'm] amazed. No, seriously, I'm the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!"

In a press release ahead of the film's release, she added: "Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!"

Special guests Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Ryan Reynolds and more will all appear in the special.

Robert Redford -- Betty White when frequently asked if, after such a long career, there was anything she still wanted to do

The actor, who was a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon by the 80s and 90s, was not afraid to mock herself and throw out a joke or snarky crack every now and then - and did so until the very end.

Earlier this week the sweet-smiling, white-haired woman told People of her The Proposal costar Ryan Reynold's crush on her: "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me," before adding, "but Robert Redford is The One."

My mother had a wonderful approach to death. She always thought of it as — she said, 'We know we have managed to find out almost anything that exists, but nobody knows... what happens at that moment when it's over.' And she said, 'It's the one secret that we don't know.' So whenever we would lose somebody very close and very dear, she'd always say, 'Well, now he knows the secret.' And it took the curse off of it somehow... I have no fear or dread of death. [But] I'm happy as a lark to stay around as long as I can. -- Betty White tells New York Times columnist Frank Bruni in a 2012 TimesTalks conversation

Like many others, Reynolds later took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star, referencing an interview she'd done in 2012 when she spoke about "the secret" of death.

"The world looks a little different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty," he said. "Now you know the secret."



