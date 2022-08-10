Olivia Newton-John wasn't afraid of dying: 'I've done more in my life than I could have imagined'

Olivia Newton-John died Monday after a decades-long battle with cancer.

The Grease star will receive a state funeral, her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, has confirmed.

Grease Goldsmith appeared on Australia's A Current Affair shortly after the star's death, revealing her last conversation with her aunt.

The actor died on Monday at the age of 73 after a decades-long battle with cancer.

"We will, on behalf of not just our family, but I think Australia needs it. She's so loved," Goldsmith said of accepting the offer of a state funeral for the star, while the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, further confirmed the news.

"She took her cancer journey and used that to save lives and change lives, and that's just a deeply impressive thing," he said, per News.com.au. "The research that's done there (at her cancer and wellness centre), the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central to that place is a lasting legacy to the person that she was."

'I'm not afraid, I've done more in my life than I could have ever imagined.' -- Tattie Goldsmith reveals her aunt's thoughts about dying

Goldsmith also said the Grease actor's death didn't come as a "shock", and she'd been in hospital.

"It wasn't just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system," she shared. "She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days."

Goldsmith said she didn't manage to make it to America to say goodbye, but video called her aunt.

"I told her all the things I needed to say. She was leaving us," she said, "but I could feel like she got it."



