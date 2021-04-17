1h ago

add bookmark

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory, 52, dies

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Helen McCrory
Helen McCrory
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
  • British actor Helen McCrory has died at the age of 52.
  • The actor was best known for her role in Peaky Blinders as well as starring in the Harry Potter film franchise.
  • Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, confirmed that she had died "after an heroic battle with cancer".

British film, television and stage actor Helen McCrory has died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said on Thursday.

McCrory "died peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family", Lewis wrote on Twitter, calling his late wife "beautiful and mighty".

"We love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly," the actor added, explaining she had died "after an heroic battle with cancer".

McCrory was best known as a star of hit BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders and for the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, as the mother of the boy wizard's school-aged rival.

She played Cherie Blair, the wife of former British prime minister Tony Blair, twice in both the The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010), and played fictional British interior minister Clair Dowar in the the James Bond film Skyfall (2012).

Born in Paddington in west London in 1968 to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father, McCrory was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in southeast England and spent a year living in Italy before studying acting at London's Drama Centre.

A lengthy acting career followed, which saw her play a multitude of roles on the small and big screen, as well as on stage.

McCrory and Lewis, who starred in the US TV series Homeland, married in 2007. The pair met performing in the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing as comedic protagonists Beatrice and Benedick.

In 2011, she told the Independent newspaper she had eschewed celebrity but was honoured to have played such interesting roles.

An actor's job, she said, was to "reassure the audience that life, as muddled and as wonderful as it is, is worth living".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
celebrity deathscelebrities
For subscribers
Tattoo reality show Rumble and Hum is back

16 Apr

Tattoo reality show Rumble and Hum is back
The Coroner Interview Collection

15 Apr 2021

The Coroner Interview Collection
The story behind this viral photo

14 Apr

The story behind this viral photo
Meet Rodney and Desiry from Marrying Millions!

13 Apr 2021

Meet Rodney and Desiry from Marrying Millions!
Read more here
Showmax
Some secrets should stay buried in Inheritance»

16 Apr

Some secrets should stay buried in Inheritance»
Binge the first three episodes of I Blew It»

16 Apr

Binge the first three episodes of I Blew It»
Watch the English Premier League live»

16 Apr

Watch the English Premier League live»
Hear from the stars in The Game of Thrones Reunion Hosted by Conan O'Brien»

14 Apr 2021

Hear from the stars in The Game of Thrones Reunion Hosted by Conan O'Brien»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo