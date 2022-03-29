4h ago

add bookmark

PHOTOS | How Chris Rock spent his night after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chris Rock
Chris Rock
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
  • Chris Rock attended Gucci's 14th annual The Party, which celebrated the Academy Awards at the home of talent manager Guy Oseary.
  • Photos shared by French photographer JR show the comedian having a good time while posing with a large printout of his face.
  • Meanwhile, Will Smith celebrated at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Beverly Hills before issuing a public apology to Rock.

Chris Rock seemingly disappeared after he was slapped by Will Smith on the Oscars stage on Sunday.

Turns out the comedian didn't let a slap in the face dampen his mood. He attended Gucci's 14th annual The Party, which celebrated the Academy Awards at the home of talent manager Guy Oseary.

The annual event is a private affair with no one allowed to photograph inside the night's most exclusive after-party except for one man: French photographer JR.

A curated gallery, published by W magazine, shows multiple celebrities, including Penelope Cruz, Kaia Gerber, Dakota Johnson, Snoop Dogg, and Robert DeNiro, posing for photographs.

The A-list guest list also included Rock.

Photos shared by JR show the comedian having a good time while posing with a large printout of his face. 

"Everybody Loves Chris," reads the caption of JR's post.

SCROLL THROUGH THE PHOTOS HERE:

According to E! News, attendees were also treated to a sneak peek of the Adidas x Gucci collaboration dropping this June.

Other famous faces spotted at the event include Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Will Smith celebrated his Best Actor win at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party across town in Beverly Hills.

The actor then issued a formal apology to Rock, calling his behaviour "unacceptable".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
will smithchris rockoscars 2022
For subscribers
Endurance TV special coming to Nat Geo

28 Mar

Endurance TV special coming to Nat Geo
Bridgerton is back!

25 Mar

Bridgerton is back!
We speak to the cast of Young, Famous & African

24 Mar

We speak to the cast of Young, Famous & African
In conversation with Morgan Freeman

23 Mar

In conversation with Morgan Freeman
Read more here
Showmax
SA's looking out of this world in Settlers and Raised by Wolves»

25 Mar

SA's looking out of this world in Settlers and Raised by Wolves»
Uncover and overcome your inner ghosts in Frankie & Alice»

25 Mar

Uncover and overcome your inner ghosts in Frankie & Alice»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

25 Mar

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The third and steamiest film in the trilogy: Fifty Shades Freed»

22 Mar

The third and steamiest film in the trilogy: Fifty Shades Freed»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22084.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo