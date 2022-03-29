PHOTOS | How Chris Rock spent his night after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars

Chris Rock attended Gucci's 14th annual The Party, which celebrated the Academy Awards at the home of talent manager Guy Oseary.

Photos shared by French photographer JR show the comedian having a good time while posing with a large printout of his face.

Meanwhile, Will Smith celebrated at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Beverly Hills before issuing a public apology to Rock.

Turns out the comedian didn't let a slap in the face dampen his mood. He attended Gucci's 14th annual The Party, which celebrated the Academy Awards at the home of talent manager Guy Oseary.

The annual event is a private affair with no one allowed to photograph inside the night's most exclusive after-party except for one man: French photographer JR.

A curated gallery, published by W magazine, shows multiple celebrities, including Penelope Cruz, Kaia Gerber, Dakota Johnson, Snoop Dogg, and Robert DeNiro, posing for photographs.

The A-list guest list also included Rock.

"Everybody Loves Chris," reads the caption of JR's post.

SCROLL THROUGH THE PHOTOS HERE:

According to E! News, attendees were also treated to a sneak peek of the Adidas x Gucci collaboration dropping this June.

Other famous faces spotted at the event include Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Will Smith celebrated his Best Actor win at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party across town in Beverly Hills.

The actor then issued a formal apology to Rock, calling his behaviour "unacceptable".