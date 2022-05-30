Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo breaks her silence after the actor's death

Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has broken her silence after the actor's death.



"He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known," she wrote on Instagram.

Liotta, 67, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, 26 May.

He was 67.

Nittolo released a statement on Instagram on Saturday, paying tribute to her late fiancé alongside a series of shots of the pair from over the years.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily, and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way."

Nittolo added that Liotta was "everything in the world" to her and that they "couldn't get enough of each other."

Liotta and Nittolo got engaged during the Christmas holidays in 2020.

In a November 2021 interview, the Goodfellas actor shared how he and Nittolo grew closer during isolation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Luckily, I had met somebody, and it brought us really, really close, to the point now where I'm engaged," he told People at the time.

"So I like to think that was the reason. I've heard that there's a lot of people whose relationships didn't work out because they were with each other so much. But she's just great."

