Rihanna is the youngest self-made female billionaire in America

Rihanna is the youngest self-made female billionaire in the US.



She is also the first of her native Barbados to make the list of billionaires.

RiRi's milestone comes more than three years after the outlet bestowed the title to Kylie Jenner.

Read that again.

According to Forbes, the 34-year-old amassed a net worth of $1.4 billion, making her the only woman under 40 on this year's list of self-made female billionaires in the US and her native Barbados' first billionaire, as well.

According to Forbes, Rihanna's net worth is thanks to her titles as co-owner of Fenty Beauty and holder of a 30% stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. But it may go up as she has been teasing that new music is coming soon.

After making headlines as the youngest self-made billionaire on Forbes' 2019 list, a May 2020 article published by the business magazine revealed that their staff "recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire" but rather a "more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million."

Regardless the 24-year-old Kardashians star is still the youngest of America's richest self-made women and marks her fifth consecutive year on the list.

While Rihanna is the youngest billionaire, she ranks at no 21 on the list of America's self-made women and no 1 729 on the list of the world's wealthiest people.



