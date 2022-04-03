24m ago

Seinfeld, Toy Story actor Estelle Harris, 93, has died

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Estelle Harris.
Estelle Harris.
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images via AFP

Actor Estelle Harris best known for her roles in Seinfeld and the Toy Story movie franchise, has died. She was 93.

Harris died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, reports People.

Her son, Glen, announced the news in a statement to Deadline: "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

According to the publication, she appeared in 27 episodes of Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998, where she played George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) mother, Estelle.

She voiced Mrs Potato Head in Toy Story 2,3, and 4.

Harris acting credits' include roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, iCarly, ER, Night Court, Once Upon a Time in America and numerous other voice roles and commercials.

She is survived by three children, three grandsons and a great-grandson.

