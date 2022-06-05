3h ago

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm their split

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira's Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the tournament's official song.

On Saturday, in addition to confirming her breakup, Shakira also addressed rumors that she was recently "seen in an ambulance" in Barcelona.

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance where he is recovering now," she explained on Twitter.

"Please do send all of your best wishes his way and thank you as always for all of your love & support."

The Hips Don't Lie singer is currently facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on 26 May. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($15.54 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Her legal team said in statement they will keep defending her case with solid legal arguments.

