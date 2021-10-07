1h ago

add bookmark

Slain influencer Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead ahead of arrest

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alexis Sharkey
Alexis Sharkey
Photo: Instagram

Alexis Sharkey's naked body was found on the side of a road in November 2020, two days after she was reported missing.

At the time, the slain US influencer's mom said she's believed her daughter had been murdered, while friends spoke of her troubled marriage to her husband of a year, Thomas Sharkey. It was later revealed Alexis was strangled to death.

Now, with a warrant out for his arrest, Thomas Sharkey has been found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said on Wednesday, per People.

The 50-year-old was wanted for murder in connection with the young woman's death.

Investigators found a history of domestic violence in the relationship and that the couple had indeed separated, though Thomas did not want things to end.

Sharkey's death gripped the US in November. Almost a year on, another social media star, Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito's disappearance and death, with alleged domestic violence at the hands of her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has gripped a global audience. Laundrie remains at large.

READ MORE | The events leading up to the mysterious disappearance, death of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
celebrity deathscelebrities
For subscribers
We meet Lifetime's Duke and Duchess of Sussex

2h ago

We meet Lifetime's Duke and Duchess of Sussex
David Tennant on his dark, new role

3h ago

David Tennant on his dark, new role
Survivor SA season 9?

05 Oct

Survivor SA season 9?
Lesley-Ann Brandt bids farewell to Lucifer

04 Oct

Lesley-Ann Brandt bids farewell to Lucifer
Read more here
Showmax
Humanity is on the line in sci-fi comedy Resident Alien»

05 Oct

Humanity is on the line in sci-fi comedy Resident Alien»
The crew returns for more prehistoric adventure in The Croods: A New Age»

05 Oct

The crew returns for more prehistoric adventure in The Croods: A New Age»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

01 Oct

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
It's elimination time on Temptation Island SA»

01 Oct

It's elimination time on Temptation Island SA»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo