Slain influencer Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead ahead of arrest

Alexis Sharkey's naked body was found on the side of a road in November 2020, two days after she was reported missing.

At the time, the slain US influencer's mom said she's believed her daughter had been murdered, while friends spoke of her troubled marriage to her husband of a year, Thomas Sharkey. It was later revealed Alexis was strangled to death.

Now, with a warrant out for his arrest, Thomas Sharkey has been found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said on Wednesday, per People.

The 50-year-old was wanted for murder in connection with the young woman's death.

Investigators found a history of domestic violence in the relationship and that the couple had indeed separated, though Thomas did not want things to end.

Sharkey's death gripped the US in November. Almost a year on, another social media star, Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito's disappearance and death, with alleged domestic violence at the hands of her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has gripped a global audience. Laundrie remains at large.

