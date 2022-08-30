South African model Charlbi Dean, 32, dies of sudden illness - reports

South African model and actor Charlbi Dean has died. She was 32.

Off the runway, Dean starred in the local Spud films, with the first releasing in 2010. She had a recurring role in CW's Black Lightning, and stars in the Palme d’Or-winning Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.

The film is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival and has been selected for the 2022 New York Film Festival. It has not yet been released in cinemas.

According to Deadline, Dean died on Monday in New York City of an unexpected sudden illness. A representative for Dean confirmed the reports to AFP via email, saying: "It's devastating".

No further details on the illness that caused Dean's death was provided.

Dean was born on 5 February 1990 in Cape Town, South Africa. Her international career kicked off after she guest-starred in a 2017 episode of CBS’ Sherlock Holmes drama Elementary, she was cast in the CW’s Black Lightning.

In October 2008, she was hospitalised after surviving a car crash with fellow model Ashton Schnehage in Cape Town.

Dean was engaged to South African model Luke Volker.

Additional information was not immediately available.