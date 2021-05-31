24m ago

add bookmark

Tarzan actor Joe Lara and wife among 7 presumed dead in plane crash

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joe Lara
Joe Lara
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection vi
  • Actor Joe Lara and his wife, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, have been presumed dead.
  • The couple where among seven passengers aboard a plane that crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville. Operations had switched from search and rescue to recovery efforts.
  • The actor was best known for his role as Tarzan in Tarzan in Manhattan as well as the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.

All seven passengers aboard a plane, including Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his diet guru wife, are presumed dead after it crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville, authorities said.

The small business jet crashed at around 11:00 local time on Saturday, shortly after taking off from the Smyrna, Tennessee airport for Palm Beach, Florida, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue (RCFR) said on Facebook.

The plane went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Nashville.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed seven people had been aboard the plane, CNN reported.

By Saturday night, operations had switched from search and rescue to recovery efforts, RCFR incident commander Captain Joshua Sanders told a press conference.

"We are no longer in an attempt to (look) for live victims at this point so we're now recovering as much as we can from the crash site," he said.

On Sunday afternoon, RCFR said on Facebook that recovery operations had found "several components of the aircraft as well as human remains" in a debris field about half a mile wide.

Operations would continue until dark and resume Monday morning, RCFR wrote.

Joe Lara played Tarzan in the 1989 television movie Tarzan in Manhattan. He later starred in the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, which ran from 1996-1997.

His wife Gwen Shamblin Lara, whom he married in 2018, was the leader of a Christian weight-loss group called Weigh Down Ministries. She founded the group in 1986, and then in 1999 founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.

She is survived by two children from a previous marriage, according to a statement posted on the church's website.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
celebrity deathscelebrities
For subscribers
A shocking revelation on the Friends reunion!

28 May

A shocking revelation on the Friends reunion!
Suidooster's powerful new storyline

25 May

Suidooster's powerful new storyline
Watching War of the Worlds amid a pandemic

24 May

Watching War of the Worlds amid a pandemic
Inside Steve Aoki's Vegas mansion

21 May

Inside Steve Aoki's Vegas mansion
Read more here
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of Life With Kelly Khumalo S2»

28 May

Stream the latest episode of Life With Kelly Khumalo S2»
Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen in The Good Liar»

28 May

Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen in The Good Liar»
Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»

28 May

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»
Gotham's worst brings out their best in Birds of Prey»

27 May

Gotham's worst brings out their best in Birds of Prey»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo