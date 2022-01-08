'Thank you for your legacy' - Tributes continue to pour in for Sidney Poitier

Hollywood is honouring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, who died on Thursday at the age of 94.

The celebrated thespian became the first black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's The Defiant Ones and, six years later, was the first to win the best actor Oscar for his performance in Lilies of the Field.

Taking to Instagram, celebrities, peers and friends paid tribute to the legendary actor who is remembered as a "landmark actor," "hero" and "great friend."

Those who have shared their condolences and memories of the actor include Dionne Warwick, Viola Davis and Tyler Perry.

