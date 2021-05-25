2h ago

The Office actor, Mark York, 55, dies

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Mark York as Billy Merchant in The Office.
Photo: NBC/The Office/YouTube/Screengrab

Mark York has died. He was 55 years old.

The actor is best known for his role as Billy Merchant, a paraplegic properties manager who is subjected to Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) social awkwardness and inappropriate behaviour in The Office.

The star died following a brief and unexpected undisclosed illness on 19 May at the Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio, Variety reports, with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirming his death.

According to Deadline, the actor had been paraplegic since 1988 when he suffered "an almost fatal, life-changing auto accident".

The star made it his mission "to open the minds of casting directors, and others in Hollywood, to also see a wheelchair-user in real-life roles such as doctors, lawyers, businessmen, and such, because…well, they are," his personal website says, and so went on to star in numerous roles over the years in TV shows such as CSI: New York and 8 Simple Rules and uncredited roles in films including Steven Spielberg's AI: Artificial Intelligence and Going All the Way, opposite Ben Affleck.   

Read more on:
mark yorkcelebrity deathscelebrities
