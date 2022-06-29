Travis Barker rushed to the hospital

Alabama Barker has asked for prayers for her dad after he was rushed to hospital.



Travis Barker was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre by stretcher on Tuesday with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Barker first went to West Hills hospital on Tuesday morning for a health issue he was experiencing. The medical staff reportedly felt he needed additional care, thus taking him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre by ambulance.

In the evening, Barker's 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram Story to ask fans, "Please send your prayers." She didn't share other details.



Meanwhile, Travis seemingly alluded to his medical scare on Twitter by writing, "God save me." However, it's also the title of a song that his collaborator and friend Machine Gun Kelly released in March.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

It is currently unclear what Barker's condition is or what medical emergency brought him to the hospital.