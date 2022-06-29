39m ago

Travis Barker rushed to the hospital

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
Travis Barker
Travis Barker
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Alabama Barker has asked for prayers for her dad after he was rushed to hospital.

Travis Barker was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre by stretcher on Tuesday with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Barker first went to West Hills hospital on Tuesday morning for a health issue he was experiencing. The medical staff reportedly felt he needed additional care, thus taking him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre by ambulance.

In the evening, Barker's 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram Story to ask fans, "Please send your prayers." She didn't share other details.

Meanwhile, Travis seemingly alluded to his medical scare on Twitter by writing, "God save me." However, it's also the title of a song that his collaborator and friend Machine Gun Kelly released in March.

It is currently unclear what Barker's condition is or what medical emergency brought him to the hospital.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Read more on:
travis barkercelebrities
