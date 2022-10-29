1h ago

Trevor Noah responds to backlash after comments on racist reactions to the new UK PM

Trevor Noah has responded after a second public figure called him out for his comments on the backlash against newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Thursday, former UK cabinet minister Sajid Javid called the South African comedian's comments during a Between the Scenes clip on The Daily Show "simply wrong," adding, "Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement."

READ MORE | Former UK cabinet member calls Trevor Noah out for 'simply wrong' comments on UK PM Rishi Sunak

Controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan also weighed in, tweeting, "There's been no such backlash against Sunak, you race-baiting twerps." 

He also asked, "Why does US media keep falsely portraying Britain as a racist country?"

Noah on Friday responded to Morgan's tweet.

"C'mon, Piers, you're smarter than that. I wasn't saying, 'The entire UK is racist'; I was responding to the racists who don't want Rishi as PM because of his race. That's why I said, 'Some people'.

He ended his tweet with an upside-down smiling emoji.

Sunak was appointed as UK's prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday. He is the first person appointed by the new king and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power.

READ MORE | Rishi Sunak appointed as UK's first prime minister of colour by King Charles III 


