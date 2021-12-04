Tristan Thompson becomes a dad for the third time.

Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer from Texas, who is suing the basketball player for child support, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

According to court papers obtained by DailyMail.com, the baby was conceived in March after the pair attended his 30th birthday celebration together. At the time, Tristan was reportedly still dating ex-girlfriend Khloe´ Kardashian who is the mother of their 3-year-old daughter, True.

Tristan also has a four-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with 30-year-old model, Jordan Craig.



As the news surfaced online, Khloe shared a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories, which read: "I just don't have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don't."

Since Khloe´'s name has now skyrocketed to the top of social media trends, people believe the quote is directed at people who are discussing her past relationship with Tristan.