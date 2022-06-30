1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE: Travis Barker hospitalised for pancreatitis

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Travis Barker was hospitalised for pancreatitis, which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.
  • A source close to Kourtney Kardashian revealed the musician is "doing better" after spending a night in hospital.
  • Meanwhile, Barker's daughters thanked fans for sending love and prayers.

Travis Barker is expected to make a full recovery after being rushed to hospital.

The Blink-182 drummer was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre by stretcher on Tuesday with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Barker was hospitalised for pancreatitis – an inflammation of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain – which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

A source close to Kardashian later revealed to E! News that the musician "was in extreme pain, and he and Kourtney were both really worried. It was to the point where he could barely walk."

According to the source, Barker is "doing better" after spending a night in hospital.

Meanwhile, Barker's daughter Alabama thanked her fans and followers for their "prayers and love" alongside a photo of her hand next to her dad's in her Instagram Stories.

The 16-year-old shared the update after she asked for prayers on Tuesday.

Echoing Alabama's sentiments was Barker's step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who also thanked fans and followers for their support.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "It is heard, felt and appreciated."

Landon Barker has not yet publicly commented on his dad's condition and joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage during a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on the day of the medical incident.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
travis barkercelebrities
For subscribers
Goodbye Pasella

29 Jun

Goodbye Pasella
Get to know Rushda Moosajee

28 Jun

Get to know Rushda Moosajee
Miss South Africa answers 10 burning questions

27 Jun

Miss South Africa answers 10 burning questions
Akin Omotoso on his new film Rise

24 Jun

Akin Omotoso on his new film Rise
Read more here
Showmax
Survival's not a game in Showmax Original Pulse»

24 Jun

Survival's not a game in Showmax Original Pulse»
Mothusi Magano shares the scoop on Meet Melusi»

24 Jun

Mothusi Magano shares the scoop on Meet Melusi»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

24 Jun

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all episodes of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected»

22 Jun

Binge all episodes of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo