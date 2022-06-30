UPDATE: Travis Barker hospitalised for pancreatitis

Travis Barker was hospitalised for pancreatitis, which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.



A source close to Kourtney Kardashian revealed the musician is "doing better" after spending a night in hospital.

Meanwhile, Barker's daughters thanked fans for sending love and prayers.

Travis Barker is expected to make a full recovery after being rushed to hospital.



The Blink-182 drummer was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre by stretcher on Tuesday with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Barker was hospitalised for pancreatitis – an inflammation of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain – which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

A source close to Kardashian later revealed to E! News that the musician "was in extreme pain, and he and Kourtney were both really worried. It was to the point where he could barely walk."

According to the source, Barker is "doing better" after spending a night in hospital.

Meanwhile, Barker's daughter Alabama thanked her fans and followers for their "prayers and love" alongside a photo of her hand next to her dad's in her Instagram Stories.

The 16-year-old shared the update after she asked for prayers on Tuesday.

Echoing Alabama's sentiments was Barker's step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who also thanked fans and followers for their support.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "It is heard, felt and appreciated."

Landon Barker has not yet publicly commented on his dad's condition and joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage during a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on the day of the medical incident.



