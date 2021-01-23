23 Jan

add bookmark

US talk show host Larry King, 87, dies

Nikita Coetzee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Larry King
Larry King
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

American talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87. 

According to Sky News, the TV personality tested positive for Covid-19 in December. 

Larry's son, Chance, confirmed the news of the star's death on Saturday, reports CNN

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," a statement shared on Larry King's official Twitter account reads. 

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," it goes on to say.

Larry King was best known for his CNN talk show, Larry King Live, where he spent over two decades.

See full statement here:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
For subscribers
forsubscribers
Amber Heard plays the devil's queen

1h ago

Amber Heard plays the devil's queen
forsubscribers
A virtual trip to The Outpost

22 Jan

A virtual trip to The Outpost
forsubscribers
The many sides of Tiger Woods

21 Jan

The many sides of Tiger Woods
forsubscribers
The sky is the limit for Thato Mosehle

20 Jan

The sky is the limit for Thato Mosehle
Read more here
Showmax
Some criminals take life. He gave it. Stream Baby God»

22 Jan

Some criminals take life. He gave it. Stream Baby God»
Trouble in paradise in Mnakwethu Happily Ever After»

22 Jan

Trouble in paradise in Mnakwethu Happily Ever After»
Pay for one month of Showmax and get two more on us»

22 Jan

Pay for one month of Showmax and get two more on us»
The rise. The fall. The return. Stream Tiger only on Showmax»

21 Jan

The rise. The fall. The return. Stream Tiger only on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo