US talk show host Larry King, 87, dies

American talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87.

According to Sky News, the TV personality tested positive for Covid-19 in December.

Larry's son, Chance, confirmed the news of the star's death on Saturday, reports CNN.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," a statement shared on Larry King's official Twitter account reads.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," it goes on to say.

Larry King was best known for his CNN talk show, Larry King Live, where he spent over two decades.

See full statement here: