Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard's 2018 op-ed after Johnny Depp defamation verdict

The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the top of Amber Heard's op-ed about surviving domestic abuse.



This after a jury unanimously determined that, although she did not mention his name, Heard defamed her ex-husband Depp three times in the op-ed.

Per her lawyer, Heard is unable to pay the damages and plans to appeal the verdict.

On Wednesday, the jury handed down its verdict, unanimously determining that, although she did not mention his name, Heard defamed her ex-husband Depp three times in the op-ed, which was published in December 2018.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, but the judge reduced that to $10.35 million due to a state law in Virginia. Heard, who was awarded $2 million in her defamation countersuit, plans to appeal the verdict.

Twenty-four hours after the verdict was read, the digital version of Heard's op-ed became amended with an editor's note.



"In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out of this 2018 op-ed.

"On June 1, 2022, following a trial in Fairfax County, Va. Circuit Court, a jury found Heard liable on three counts for the following statements, which Depp claimed were false and defamatory: (1) 'I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.' (2) 'Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out.' (3) 'I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real-time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.'

"The jury separately found that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard in one of three counts in her countersuit."

Speaking to People, legal analyst Emily D. Baker weighed in, saying it was a "smart move" by the publication to add a note rather than removing the opinion piece altogether.

"Because this case is so watched and commented on, I think the op-ed is still needed for context. I appreciate that they put up the notice rather than take the op-ed down. And I appreciate that they included, with specificity, exactly the statements that were found to be defamatory."

Heard is unable to pay Depp the $10.35 million her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said Thursday on NBC's Today Show. Bredehoft added that Depp's legal team worked to "demonise" Heard and suppressed crucial evidence in the trial, preventing the jurors from examining evidence of Depp's alleged abuse.

"A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."



