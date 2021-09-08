2h ago

WATCH | Kylie Jenner confirms pregnancy with sweet video

Bashiera Parker
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Instagram/Screengrab

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott in a video shared on Instagram.

News broke in August that the beauty mogul and rapper, who are also parents to Stormi Webster, will welcome baby number two. The couple "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," a source said at the time.

Now, in a minute and a half video, Kylie has confirmed the news, captioning the video that sees her find out and tell her family with a heart and pregnant woman emoji.

The family of three head off to the doctor together to hear the baby's heartbeat, elsewhere, Kylie shares the news with mom, Kris Jenner.

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" she tells her granddaughter. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

SEE THE SWEET VIDEO HERE:

