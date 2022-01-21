52m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Reporter gets hit by car on live TV

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reporter Tori Yorgey gets hit by a car on live TV.
Reporter Tori Yorgey gets hit by a car on live TV.
Photo: Twitter/Screengrab

A newscaster got struck by a car during a live broadcast in a video that has since gone viral.

WSAZ-TV journalist Tori Yorgey was reporting live from Dunbar, West Virginia, in the United States on Wednesday, according to E! News, covering a local water main break.

She speaks to newscaster Tim Irr in the clip when a car comes from behind and seemingly bumps her in the back before shoving her to the side.

The camera, recording the live broadcast, falls over for a little while, too, before Yorgey says: "Oh my god, I just got hit by a car, but I'm okay. I'm okay, you know, that's live TV for ya. It's all good."

The journalist smiled and kept her composure throughout the incident, telling viewers: "I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I'm okay."

She reiterates several times: "We're all good," before reassuring the apologetic driver who hit her off-camera: "Ma'am, you are so sweet and you're okay. It's all good."

Yorgey later spoke to NBC News, saying she "got checked out, no broken bones". "They said I'll be sore for a little."

She described the moment, adding: "I was standing there looking at the camera and as I'm literally about to speak, I just feel, like, a big old hit in my back, and I just saw the car. I thought I was going under the wheel. I thought I was getting run over in that moment. It was really, really scary."

Nevertheless, she carried on. "That's always my first instinct, just get back up if I can," she said. "I definitely love my job, I would not trade it for the world."   

SEE THE MOMENT HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
For subscribers
Showmax knows what you want for lunch

2h ago

Showmax knows what you want for lunch
How to judge a camel beauty pageant

20 Jan

How to judge a camel beauty pageant
Behind the scenes on MasterChef SA season 4

19 Jan

Behind the scenes on MasterChef SA season 4
Dougray Scott on his hunt for a serial killer in Crime

18 Jan

Dougray Scott on his hunt for a serial killer in Crime
Read more here
Showmax
Subscribe and get 14 days free»

2h ago

Subscribe and get 14 days free»
Mary Twala in award-winner This is Not a Burial, it's a Resurrection»

2h ago

Mary Twala in award-winner This is Not a Burial, it's a Resurrection»
Meet the homeless man with super powers in Archenemy»

2h ago

Meet the homeless man with super powers in Archenemy»
Where else to watch the cast of The Wife»

19 Jan

Where else to watch the cast of The Wife»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo