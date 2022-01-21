WATCH | Reporter gets hit by car on live TV

A newscaster got struck by a car during a live broadcast in a video that has since gone viral.

WSAZ-TV journalist Tori Yorgey was reporting live from Dunbar, West Virginia, in the United States on Wednesday, according to E! News, covering a local water main break.

She speaks to newscaster Tim Irr in the clip when a car comes from behind and seemingly bumps her in the back before shoving her to the side.

The camera, recording the live broadcast, falls over for a little while, too, before Yorgey says: "Oh my god, I just got hit by a car, but I'm okay. I'm okay, you know, that's live TV for ya. It's all good."

The journalist smiled and kept her composure throughout the incident, telling viewers: "I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I'm okay."

She reiterates several times: "We're all good," before reassuring the apologetic driver who hit her off-camera: "Ma'am, you are so sweet and you're okay. It's all good."

Yorgey later spoke to NBC News, saying she "got checked out, no broken bones". "They said I'll be sore for a little."

She described the moment, adding: "I was standing there looking at the camera and as I'm literally about to speak, I just feel, like, a big old hit in my back, and I just saw the car. I thought I was going under the wheel. I thought I was getting run over in that moment. It was really, really scary."

Nevertheless, she carried on. "That's always my first instinct, just get back up if I can," she said. "I definitely love my job, I would not trade it for the world."

SEE THE MOMENT HERE: