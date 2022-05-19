WATCH | Taylor Swift earns honorary doctorate at NYU

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift received her Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from New York University.



Swift shared "life hacks" about getting cancelled, dating and more during her 20-minute graduation speech.

"Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it," she said during her speech.

That's Dr Taylor Swift to you!

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter received her Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from New York University and served as a commencement speaker during the ceremony.

Imparting some of her wisdom to the graduating class of 2022, Swift shared "life hacks" about getting cancelled, dating and more when she stepped up to the podium to deliver a 20-minute speech.

"Last time I was in a stadium this size, I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable," Swift began.

"To all the parents, family members, mentors, teachers, allies, friends and loved ones here today who have supported these students ... let me say to you now: Welcome to New York. It's been waiting for you," she added, referring to the first song on her hit album 1989.

While acknowledging that she didn't have a "normal college experience" and typically avoids giving out "unsolicited advice," Swift parted with a few things she's learned.

"Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once. Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release," she said.

The 22 singer then began to list moments that felt like endings but instead acted as catalysts to change her trajectory and perspective on life.

"Having the world treat my love life like a spectator sport in which I lose every single game was not a great way to date in my teens and twenties," she said. "But it taught me to protect my private life fiercely."

She continued, "Being publicly humiliated over and over again at a young age was excruciatingly painful, but it forced me to devalue the ridiculous notion of minute by minute, ever-fluctuating social relevance and likability."

Swift then joked, "Getting cancelled on the internet and nearly losing my career gave me an excellent knowledge of all the types of wine."

Ultimately, Swift advised the graduates to follow their "gut instincts" even in the face of fear.

"You will screw it up sometimes. So will I. And when I do, you will most likely read about it on the internet," she quipped. "Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it."

She then concluded her speech in true Swift fashion: "I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you. We're doing this together. So let's just keep dancing like we're … the class of 2022."

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S GRADUATION SPEECH HERE: