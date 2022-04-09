1h ago

add bookmark

Will Smith responds to 10-year Oscars ban

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Will Smith has released a statement following The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decision to ban him for 10 years.

In a statement to NBC News, Smith simply expressed, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony.

Ahead of the decision, Smith resigned from the Academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
oscars 2022will smithcelebrities
For subscribers
Muvhango turns 25!

08 Apr

Muvhango turns 25!
9 things to know about Disney+

07 Apr

9 things to know about Disney+
We chat to the cast of Ex on the Beach

06 Apr

We chat to the cast of Ex on the Beach
Grammys goodie bag had a SA touch

05 Apr

Grammys goodie bag had a SA touch
Read more here
Showmax
Watch The Real Housewives of Lagos now, only on Showmax»

08 Apr

Watch The Real Housewives of Lagos now, only on Showmax»
A coming of middle age story in Somebody Somewhere»

08 Apr

A coming of middle age story in Somebody Somewhere»
Want to binge The Wife so far? Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Apr

Want to binge The Wife so far? Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Ray Donovan: The Movie concludes the story»

06 Apr

Ray Donovan: The Movie concludes the story»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo