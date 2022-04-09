Will Smith responds to 10-year Oscars ban

Will Smith has released a statement following The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decision to ban him for 10 years.



In a statement to NBC News, Smith simply expressed, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony.

Ahead of the decision, Smith resigned from the Academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.



