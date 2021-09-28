1h ago

add bookmark

Woman reveals Brian Laundrie's suspicious behaviour at site where Gabby Petito's body was found

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This 12 August 2021, still image from a police bodycam released by the Moab City Police Department in Utah, shows Brian Laundrie (L) speaking with police.
This 12 August 2021, still image from a police bodycam released by the Moab City Police Department in Utah, shows Brian Laundrie (L) speaking with police.
Photo: Moab City Police Department/AFP
  • Gabrielle Petito was laid to rest on Sunday while her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, remains at large.
  • The parents of Laundrie say they do not know where their son is and deny helping him resist arrest.
  • Meanwhile, a woman has come forward revealing the 23-year-old's "antsy" behaviour when he hitchhiked and she dropped him off at the site where Petito's body would later be found.

Gabrielle Petito was laid to rest on Sunday, two weeks after the 22-year-old went missing.

'Gabby' was travelling cross-country in a camper van with fiancé, Brian Laundrie, but did not return home with him in September.

The 23-year-old has since also mysteriously disappeared – and his parents, who'd been living with him and Petito prior to their road trip, which began in July, say they have no idea where their son is.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," the Laundrie family lawyer has since said, per E! News.

"The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," they added.

The District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, pertaining to "activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito". It states Laundrie "knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorised access devices" – a debit card and bank account – and allegedly "obtained things of value aggregating to $1 000 or more during that period".

The FBI state, however, they are still investigating the facts and circumstances around the YouTuber's death, which has been ruled a homicide.

ALSO READ | Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito's final texts revealed after human remains found

Meanwhile, people across the country - and globe - have come together in assisting the police in the disappearance and death of the Florida woman.

Norma Jean Jalovec, the second woman who picked Laundrie up while he was hitchhiking in August – the first was Miranda Baker who shared more about the incident on TikTok – tells People there was "nothing extraordinary about him" — until they neared the van he and Petito drove during their cross-country trip, near the location authorities would later find her body.

"He got agitated when I said, 'Do you want me to take you past the gate, down the road [to the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area]?' he was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. This is fine,'" she says. "He said, 'Just let me out here. You can let me out here.'"

Laundrie "literally was getting out of the passenger seat" before she entirely stopped the vehicle, Jalovec says.

She says his "antsy" demeanour seemed suspicious as he'd have to walk quite the distance down a dirt road to get to his van as nightfall approached.

The incident happened on 29 August – three days before Laundrie returned to his parents' home without Petito.  

TIMELINE: The events leading up to the mysterious disappearance, death of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gabrielle petitocelebrities
For subscribers
Iconic tunes behind the Bond films

2h ago

Iconic tunes behind the Bond films
The Graham Norton Show is back on TV

2h ago

The Graham Norton Show is back on TV
We speak to Africa's first Miss Supranational

2h ago

We speak to Africa's first Miss Supranational
A timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito

23 Sep

A timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito
Read more here
Showmax
Binge Emmy winning series Mare of Easttown»

24 Sep

Binge Emmy winning series Mare of Easttown»
More drama, twists and turns in Legacy S2»

24 Sep

More drama, twists and turns in Legacy S2»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

24 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Couples feel the pressure on Temptation Island SA»

21 Sep

Couples feel the pressure on Temptation Island SA»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo