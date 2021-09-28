Woman reveals Brian Laundrie's suspicious behaviour at site where Gabby Petito's body was found

Gabrielle Petito was laid to rest on Sunday while her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, remains at large.

The parents of Laundrie say they do not know where their son is and deny helping him resist arrest.

Meanwhile, a woman has come forward revealing the 23-year-old's "antsy" behaviour when he hitchhiked and she dropped him off at the site where Petito's body would later be found.

Gabrielle Petito was laid to rest on Sunday, two weeks after the 22-year-old went missing.

'Gabby' was travelling cross-country in a camper van with fiancé, Brian Laundrie, but did not return home with him in September.

The 23-year-old has since also mysteriously disappeared – and his parents, who'd been living with him and Petito prior to their road trip, which began in July, say they have no idea where their son is.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," the Laundrie family lawyer has since said, per E! News.

"The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," they added.

The District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, pertaining to "activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito". It states Laundrie "knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorised access devices" – a debit card and bank account – and allegedly "obtained things of value aggregating to $1 000 or more during that period".

The FBI state, however, they are still investigating the facts and circumstances around the YouTuber's death, which has been ruled a homicide.

ALSO READ | Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito's final texts revealed after human remains found

Meanwhile, people across the country - and globe - have come together in assisting the police in the disappearance and death of the Florida woman.

Norma Jean Jalovec, the second woman who picked Laundrie up while he was hitchhiking in August – the first was Miranda Baker who shared more about the incident on TikTok – tells People there was "nothing extraordinary about him" — until they neared the van he and Petito drove during their cross-country trip, near the location authorities would later find her body.

"He got agitated when I said, 'Do you want me to take you past the gate, down the road [to the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area]?' he was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. This is fine,'" she says. "He said, 'Just let me out here. You can let me out here.'"

Laundrie "literally was getting out of the passenger seat" before she entirely stopped the vehicle, Jalovec says.

She says his "antsy" demeanour seemed suspicious as he'd have to walk quite the distance down a dirt road to get to his van as nightfall approached.

The incident happened on 29 August – three days before Laundrie returned to his parents' home without Petito.

TIMELINE: The events leading up to the mysterious disappearance, death of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito