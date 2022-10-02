18-year-old guardsman who walked beside queen's coffin at funeral found dead

A guardsman who walked with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral has died.

The Guardian reported on Saturday that 18-year-old Jack Burnell-Williams, who served with the Household Cavalry, died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge just before 16:00.

"It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks," an army spokesperson told the publication. "Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected."

The ASA Forces Charity tweeted condolences to Burnell-Williams' family on Friday.

Tragic news ‘Wonderful’ soldier, 18, who walked alongside Queen’s coffin during her funeral procession is found dead at his barracks. Household Cavalry trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, played a key role in the royal send-off as one of the men who protected her coffin. @HCav1660 ?? pic.twitter.com/Q1XMTg12Qc — ASA Forces Charity ???? (@AncreSommeScot) September 30, 2022

Burnell-Williams walked with the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch during her state funeral on Monday, 19 September. Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Thursday, 8 September.



While "unexpected," the trooper's death is not being treated as suspicious following an inspection, Metropolitan Police told People in a statement, adding that "officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."



