18-year-old guardsman who walked beside queen's coffin at funeral found dead

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with the Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, is borne on a State Gun Carriage as it travels in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.
Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A guardsman who walked with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral has died.

The Guardian reported on Saturday that 18-year-old Jack Burnell-Williams, who served with the Household Cavalry, died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge just before 16:00.

"It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks," an army spokesperson told the publication. "Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected."

The ASA Forces Charity tweeted condolences to Burnell-Williams' family on Friday.

Burnell-Williams walked with the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch during her state funeral on Monday, 19 September. Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Thursday, 8 September.

While "unexpected," the trooper's death is not being treated as suspicious following an inspection, Metropolitan Police told People in a statement, adding that "officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."


