19 Sep

add bookmark

An emotional farewell as royal family release never-before-seen photo of the queen

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest on Monday, 11 days after her death.
  • The final part of the queen's funeral was a personal service for close family only.
  • Afterwards the royal family released a never-before-seen photo of the queen in remembrance. 

The royal family celebrated a "life of service, love and faith" as they bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in an intimate ceremony inside the grounds of her beloved Windsor Castle on Monday evening.

Following the majesty and pomp of her state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, a smaller congregation gathered at the Gothic St George's Chapel to pay a more personal goodbye. 'Calm and dignified'

Elizabeth often prayed in St George's Chapel, which dates back more than 500 years, and it was her wish that a final ceremony be held there.

Although more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where hundreds of heads of states, foreign royalty and public figures were among the 2000 guests, the service was still attended by around 800 mourners.

The chapel, whose construction began in 1475, is dear to the royal family, who have celebrated numerous baptisms and weddings there.

It is where Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 and also where Prince Philip's funeral was held under coronavirus restrictions last year.

Her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth and younger sister Princess Margaret are all interred at Windsor.

Following the service, a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later on Monday evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

The queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at the chapel.

Afterwards the royal family released a never-before-seen photo of the queen with the words: "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022"

The photo was taken at Balmoral in 1971.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
queen elizabeth iiroyal familyroyals
For subscribers
Farewell Queen Elizabeth II

19 Sep

Farewell Queen Elizabeth II
John Legend says SA fans are 'the best'

17 Sep

John Legend says SA fans are 'the best'
We speak to the cast of The Brave Ones

15 Sep

We speak to the cast of The Brave Ones
The languages of The Rings of Power

14 Sep

The languages of The Rings of Power
Read more here
Showmax
The war on GBV is examined in SAFTA winner #WeAreDyingHere»

17 Sep

The war on GBV is examined in SAFTA winner #WeAreDyingHere»
Mothusi Magano on playing mad King Letsha in Blood Psalms»

17 Sep

Mothusi Magano on playing mad King Letsha in Blood Psalms»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

09 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Building a family gets interesting on Uthando Lodumo S2»

09 Sep

Building a family gets interesting on Uthando Lodumo S2»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo