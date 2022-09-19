An emotional farewell as royal family release never-before-seen photo of the queen

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest on Monday, 11 days after her death.

The final part of the queen's funeral was a personal service for close family only.

Afterwards the royal family released a never-before-seen photo of the queen in remembrance.

The royal family celebrated a "life of service, love and faith" as they bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in an intimate ceremony inside the grounds of her beloved Windsor Castle on Monday evening.



Following the majesty and pomp of her state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, a smaller congregation gathered at the Gothic St George's Chapel to pay a more personal goodbye. 'Calm and dignified'

Elizabeth often prayed in St George's Chapel, which dates back more than 500 years, and it was her wish that a final ceremony be held there.



Although more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where hundreds of heads of states, foreign royalty and public figures were among the 2000 guests, the service was still attended by around 800 mourners.

The chapel, whose construction began in 1475, is dear to the royal family, who have celebrated numerous baptisms and weddings there.

It is where Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 and also where Prince Philip's funeral was held under coronavirus restrictions last year.

Her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth and younger sister Princess Margaret are all interred at Windsor.

Following the service, a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later on Monday evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.



The queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at the chapel.



Afterwards the royal family released a never-before-seen photo of the queen with the words: "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022"

The photo was taken at Balmoral in 1971.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’



In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.



1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/byh5uVNDLq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022



