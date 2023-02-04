Actor Rupert Everett claims he knows who it is Harry says he lost his virginity to in Spare

Actor Rupert Everett recently spoke to The Telegraph – and claims he knows who it is Prince Harry says he lost his virginity to in Spare.

In his memoir, Harry speaks candidly, albeit briefly, about the incident that happened "in a grassy field behind a busy pub".

"Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze." -- Prince Harry in Spare

"By the way. I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn't behind a pub. And it wasn't in this country," the My Best Friend's Wedding star has said, with a "twinkling" in his eyes, The Telegraph reported Thursday.

"I'm just putting it out there that I know."

"It's made me change my view. I was angry before, and now I just feel very sad – sad for Harry. I felt so sympathetic towards him for years and I still do now." -- Rupert Everett on Spare

Following Everett's statement, a source close to the Duke of Sussex, whose memoir has "rattled" the palace, made a brief comment of their own to the publication.

Per People, the insider said: "Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself."

