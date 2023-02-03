1h ago

add bookmark

After William and Kate's tour, Dutch royals met with protest action in Caribbean over colonial past

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Princess Catharina-Amalia, Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander.
Princess Catharina-Amalia, Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
  • The Dutch royals attended a lecture at the University of Aruba on Tuesday when a woman stood up and began singing gospel song Oh, Freedom in protest.
  • The royals are currently on a two-week tour of the Caribbean.
  • The tour comes following King Willem-Alexander's decision to investigate the royals' colonial past.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and heir to the throne, Princess Catharina-Amalia, are currently touring the Caribbean – but while attending a lecture at the University of Aruba on Tuesday, a woman stood up and began singing gospel song Oh, Freedom in protest.

The woman was later escorted out of the building, but the demonstration brought up painful memories of the Dutch royals and their colonial past.

According to BBC, the Dutch colonised Aruba in the 17th century. Up until today, the island remains linked to the Dutch, as a Kingdom of the Netherlands, as in the case of Curaçao and St. Maarten, both of which the royals intend on visiting on their two-week tour.

The tour comes following the monarch's decision to investigate the royals' colonial past, per Reuters, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's apology for the Netherlands' history of slavery.

The Dutch royals aren't the first to come under fire for their colonial past. The Prince and Princess of Wales embarked on a highly publicised and controversial tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

William later addressed the controversy surrounding the tour, saying: "Our trip was an opportunity to reflect, and we learnt so much. Not just about the different issues that matter most to the people of the region, but also how the past weighs heavily on the present."

The royal's comments were made as he unveiled a new national monument to the "Windrush" generation of Caribbean migrants: a bronze statue, which depicts a man, woman and child standing on top of suitcases that will greet millions of rail commuters at London's Waterloo station. 

 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
royalsroyal news
For subscribers
Salad dressing, cheesecake and strawberry jam: Celeb cheating scandals

2h ago

Salad dressing, cheesecake and strawberry jam: Celeb cheating scandals
Trafficked S3: Mariana van Zeller uncovers black markets

02 Feb

Trafficked S3: Mariana van Zeller uncovers black markets
Sundance 2023 round-up

02 Feb

Sundance 2023 round-up
10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers

01 Feb

10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers
Read more here
Showmax
Binge House of the Dragon on Showmax»

1h ago

Binge House of the Dragon on Showmax»
Stream The Real Housewives of Durban S3 now»

1h ago

Stream The Real Housewives of Durban S3 now»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

1h ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»

01 Feb

Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo