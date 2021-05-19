1h ago

A new royal baby on the way as Princess Beatrice announces pregnancy

Herman Eloff
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice, 32, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, are expecting a baby together later this year.

The news of Beatrice's pregnancy was announced on the royal family's official social media accounts on Wednesday morning.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the message on the royal family's Twitter account read.

Princess Beatrice is the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is ninth in line of succession to the British throne, followed by her sister, Princess Eugenie.  

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot on 17 July 2020. Due to the pandemic only 20 or so guests were present at the "Covid-secure" ceremony and reception. Beatrice's wedding dress was remodelled and fitted by the Queen's senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin, and is thought to have been worn by the queen to the world premiere of Lawrence Of Arabia at the Odeon Leicester Square in December 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Iab Logo