Belgium's royal family open their homes to Ukrainian families fleeing Russia

Belgium's royal family are opening three of their homes to Ukrainian families fleeing Russia's ongoing invasion.

The Belgian royal palace confirmed the selected properties are being repurposed for family housing, following an emotional visit by King Phillipe to meet with the wave of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Belgium.

According to the Royal Trust, an organisation that manages the royal family's assets, the accommodations will become available for housing in early April.

"These are accommodations whose original purpose was to be made available to social agencies to accommodate people on low incomes, " Jan Smets, president of the Royal Trust, said in a statement.

"That mission corresponds well to what we wish to achieve with the Royal Trust."

Smets added that the families are welcome to stay "as long as necessary".

On Wednesday, the King visited a newly opened refugee centre in the capital. A week earlier, both he and Queen Mathilde met with refugees at an emergency shelter in the Brussels district of Heysel.