Burning bridges, Harry says in bombshell interviews: 'Silence only allows the abuser to abuse'

Prince Harry sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby (South Africans can watch the interview on M-Net on 9 January at 19:00) as well as 60 Minutes ' Anderson Cooper, ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare.

Spare will hit bookshelves on 10 January.

Here, we look at the main points from the Duke of Sussex's two interviews.

Prince Harry gave two interviews on Sunday ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare.



Spare officially hits bookshelves on 10 January, though leaked excerpts have recently made headlines.

In the run-up to the publication, Harry spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby, as well as 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper.

"There was a motto, a family motto of 'never complain, never explain'. And what people have realised now... is that was just a motto. There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining and it continues now. If it had stopped, by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would've turned out differently." -- Prince Harry on why he wrote Spare

On why he wrote the book

Harry told Britain's ITV channel he had endured "38 years... of intentional spin and distortion".

He said he had "no intention" of harming anyone in his family by releasing the book.

But he said he needed to speak out as "certain members have decided to get in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image", at his and his family's expense.





On his mother's funeral

Harry recalled walking behind Princess Diana's coffin at her funeral in 1997, when he was aged just 12.

"The bridles chinking, you know, going down The Mall, the hooves going down the concrete and the occasional... gravel underneath the foot and the wails from the crowd," he recalled.

"But otherwise complete silence is something that will stick with me forever."

"I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt — and I think William felt as well — by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace. Fifty-thousand bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling. I've seen the videos, right? I've looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking — we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears they were wiping away... Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum. And the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

On Diana's death

Harry said he read the secret government file into Diana's death, redacted by his private secretary of the most graphic descriptions and photographs of the scene.

He said he had driven as an adult through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, where she died in a car crash.

"There's a lot of things that are unexplained," he said.

"But I've been asked before whether I want to open up a, you know, another inquiry. I don't really see the point at this stage."

In an interview aired later on America's CBS, Harry said that for "many years" part of him believed his mother had just disappeared and that "she would call us and we would go and join her."





On his relationship with William

Harry spoke of his long-standing sibling rivalry with Prince William, how they used to fight as boys, how William ignored him at school and even tried to get him to shave off his beard before his wedding to Meghan.

He accused William of later swallowing the British tabloid media portrayal of Meghan, leading on one occasion to William physically attacking him.

"It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn't there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself... And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor."

Harry said that, had he not been having therapy after the trauma of his childhood, he would have fought back.



Harry told CBS he and William were not currently in touch, nor had he spoken to his father "for quite a while".





On William, Kate and Meghan

Harry said William and Kate were fans of the US legal drama Suits in which Meghan starred.

But he said he thought they were not expecting him to get involved with someone like Meghan and "there was a lot of stereotyping" of her as a biracial, divorced American actress.

That caused "a bit of a barrier" to welcoming her to the family, he said.

Harry stressed though that William never tried to dissuade him from marrying Meghan.

"The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was gonna be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on, but very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate. And that when it plays out so publicly, you can't hide from that."

On claims of royal racism

Harry denied he or Meghan had accused the royal family of racism but said there was unconscious bias at the palace which still needed to be addressed.

A recent incident in which a senior courtier, Susan Hussey, repeatedly asked a black British charity worker, Ngozi Fulani, where she was "really from" was an example of that, he said.

Harry said in the CBS interview: "Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

On the media

Harry spoke at length about the British tabloid press, accusing it of complicity and collusion with the palace, as well as racism, cronyism and duplicity.

He suggested the negative coverage he and Meghan had suffered was a result of his legal claims for alleged phone hacking against three British newspapers.

The wider aim of the claims, he said, had been to rein in tabloid excesses.





On what he wants to achieve

Harry said he believed "100 percent" he could reconcile with his family and that could have a "ripple effect across the world".

But he conceded that his father King Charles III and his brother were unlikely to read his book or watch the interview.

"I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges. You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse. Right? So I don't know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better."

On the future

Harry said of returning to royal life: "The ball is very much in their court."

He said he was now "in such a good headspace" to deal with any tricky conversations with his family.

"It's been hard, I'm not going to lie," he said of the last few years, but added: "The reality is I've never been happier."

