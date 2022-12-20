2h ago

Charles to host first Sandringham Christmas as king

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will carry on the tradition of attending the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, Buckingham Palace announced.

The decision will mark the royals' return to Sandringham over Christmas for the first time in three years following the pandemic and the queen's flailing health, and will see Charles carry on the tradition of hosting members of the royal family for lunch, which will likely include the Wales family, the Wessex family and The Princess Royal.

It is highly unlikely the Sussexes will attend following their exit from the firm, and fresh claims against Prince William and King Charles in their bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

According to ITV, Charles has already recorded his Christmas broadcast – the queen made her first Christmas broadcast from Sandringham in 1952 – and intends to uphold the very same traditions, which, apart from a turkey lunch, also includes a visit to St Mary Magdalene Church and the greeting of well-wishers.


