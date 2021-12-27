Crossbow-carrying intruder caught on grounds of Windsor Castle threatened to 'assassinate' the queen

The intruder who was caught on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day is believed to have shared a chilling threat online half-an-hour before he was arrested.

According to The Sun a man, believed to be the crossbow-carrying intruder, threatened to "assassinate" Queen Elizabeth, 95, in a video shared on Snapchat.



The clip was pre-recorded and shared on Snapchat at 08:06 - just 24 minutes before the police caught a 19-year-old man near the monarch's private apartments.

In the video the man says: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre."

The police confirmed that they are assessing the content of the video.

According to Sky News, Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: "An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

"Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public."

The queen celebrated Christmas at Windsor this year after cancelling traditional plans to go to Sandringham.