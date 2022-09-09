Cyril Ramaphosa on the queen's death and her bond with Nelson Mandela

President Cyril Ramaphosa has "expressed his profound and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II."

The queen died on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral in Scotland.

Ramaphosa, who met with the queen in 2018 and discussed letters once sent to her by Nelson Mandela, said the queen was "extraordinary" and "lived a remarkable life".

Queen Elizabeth II died "peacefully" on Thursday, 8 September, at her country estate in Scotland, Balmoral.

Following the news, King Charles III said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who met the queen at Windsor Castle in 2018, "expressed his profound and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," a press statement from The Presidency said late on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said:

Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The queen's commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.

During their meeting in 2018, Ramaphosa and the queen – Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who celebrated 70 years on the throne in June – spoke about letters sent to the queen from former president Nelson Mandela.

The letters marked South Africa's re-entry to the Commonwealth in 1994, the Royal Family said at the time.

"She was reminiscing about her relationship with Nelson Mandela, particularly on the year when we celebrate 100 years of his birth," Ramaphosa said following their visit. "She remembered very fondly the discussions she used to have with him."

Not many know of the bond between Queen Elizabeth II and former president Nelson Mandela.

Madiba's former personal assistant, Zelda la Grange, once recalled being "struck by the warm friendship between Madiba and the queen" on a visit to the UK with the former president.

"'Oh Elizabeth,' he would say when he greeted her, and she would respond: 'Hello, Nelson.'

"I think he was one of the very few people who called her by her first name, and she seemed to be amused by it."

Zindzi Mandela also once recalled her father having an affectionate name for the queen – "Lizzie" – revealed to her by Prince Harry during a visit to Copenhagen.

One Quora user once summed up the pair's relationship perfectly, speaking of a well-known story when Mandela visited to Britain.

"Nelson Mandela and his bodyguards were given strict instructions on how to address the queen, and what etiquette to follow. Such rules included not starting to eat a meal until the queen begins, never commenting on politics unless invited to do so and finally, not talking to the queen until prompted to.

"After Nelson was welcomed, he spotted the queen by the palace and walked up to her while waving. 'Elizabeth, you've lost weight!'" he said. And the queen apparently quipped, "'Thank you, Nelson, you don't look bad yourself!'"

Another user added: "He was probably the only world leader who was ever bold enough to treat Her Majesty as a friend."



