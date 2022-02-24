Debunking the spiralling hoax surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Channel24's International and Royal Editor, Bashiera Parker, weighs in on the hoax arround Queen Elizabeth II's apparent death.

Hollywood Unlocked supposedly broke the news earlier this week that the queen had died.

Buckingham Palace, however, released a statement on Wednesday confirming the queen held her weekly audience with Boris Johnson.

Founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee, remains adamant, however, saying: "We don't post lies."

You would've seen the news, 48 hours ago, that Queen Elizabeth II had died.



A story by Hollywood Unlocked was making its way around, with founder and CEO Jason Lee sticking by the story that said in part: "Socialites, it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died."

We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 22, 2022

The story quoted "sources close to the Royal Kingdom", and Lee later told Buzzfeed News that the source was linked to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. The queen, amid Covid and despite cancelling in-person engagements, was to attend Enninful's wedding, apparently, when a guest then received a phone call, "reacted emotionally to a few people, and those few people were informed that that's what happened". Per the Hollywood Unlocked article, the queen "was found dead".

According to Buzzfeed, there may have been a muck-up with the facts. Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan actually died on Tuesday at the age of 57, and was linked to some guests of the wedding.

An apology surfaced online one day later, blaming a Hollywood Unlocked intern, but Lee later wrote on Twitter: "Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction," sticking by his guns. He suggested news sites reporting said information check their facts, ironically, saying Hollywood Unlocked doesn't even employ interns.

No other publications reported the news of the queen's death, and Buckingham Palace, quick to disseminate information just as soon as it happens – take it from me, we published Prince Philip's death seconds after we'd heard the news from the palace, the correct source of all royal news - hasn't said a word.

On Wednesday, however, they confirmed, though she cancelled engagements earlier this week while still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after contracting Covid-19, Queen Elizabeth II did, in fact, hold her weekly audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Her Majesty did speak to the prime minister this evening," a spokesperson said.

The two, according to AFP, are expected to have discussed the escalating crisis with Russia on the Ukraine's border.

The queen has two virtual engagements scheduled for Thursday; whether she will attend them is unclear. But it appears her meeting on Wednesday, at the very least, confirms the 95-year-old, though perhaps unable to attend any weddings any time soon, is still doing reasonably well.