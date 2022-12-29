Denmark's Queen Margrethe poses in new portraits as grandchildren prepare to lose royal titles

Denmark's royal family celebrated Queen Margrethe II's 50-year reign with new family portraits.



The portraits show the 82-year-old queen with her sons and their wives.

The new portraits come as four of Queen Margrethe's eight grandchildren prepare to lose their royal titles.

On Wednesday, the Danish Royal House released regal portraits of the 82-year-old queen with her sons and their wives in honour of her 50-year Government Jubilee this year.

"Throughout the year, Her Majesty the queen's 50-year Government Jubilee has been marked with events in several places in the country," reads a statement on Instagram.

"It is an old tradition that on anniversaries in the Royal Palace, new portraits are published, and as an end to the jubilee year, two new gala portraits of the queen and the royal family are published today."

In September, Europe's only reigning queen made a bombshell announcement that she would be stripping the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, of their royal titles to allow them to live more normal lives.

"As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist," the royal palace wrote in a statement at the time.

The queen's decision resulted in increased tension within the firm; however, after a family meeting in October, an agreement was made to find common ground.



"It is correct that the Queen and Prince Joachim have spoken together at Fredensborg," a spokesperson for the Royal Household confirmed to the Danish paper, BT.

"Everyone agrees to look forward, and as the queen herself has expressed, she and Prince Joachim want calm to find their way through this situation."

