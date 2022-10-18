Despite recent controversy, there's no royal more popular than Denmark's chain-smoking queen

Queen Margrethe of Denmark remains as popular as ever, despite the recent controversy following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of royal titles.

A recent poll reveals 50.6 per cent of Danes support her decision while only 23.3 per cent disagree.

Perhaps it's the Danish queen's decision to move in a direction not uncommon in the modern world.

Royal editor Bashiera Parker writes: "I suspect it has more to do with Margrethe, the down-to-often, more relatable and sometimes quirky queen with a dirty habit."

The decision caused tension within the family before the queen finally met with Prince Joachim. But from the start, royalists backed the popular monarch – Europe's longest-reigning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She made history as the first female Danish royal to rule when she ascended the throne in 1972.

It's "natural, reasonable and necessary," said historian Sebastian Olden-Jorgensen, while a poll conducted by Voxmeter revealed 50.6 per cent of Danes support her decision while only 23.3 per cent disagree.

Queen Margrethe's got a not-so-secret dirty habit that's been a concern as long as her reign: she's a chain-smoker (lighting up one cigarette after another).

Patron of the Danish Lung Association – that's right – Her Majesty smokes Karelia cigarettes. They're full strength – stronger than the guidelines the European Union will allow. With the Karelia non-filters no longer on sale in Denmark, as reported on Danish Television, they're imported to Denmark from Greece, especially for the queen.

Of course, the queen's smoking's drawn a considerable amount of criticism long before the Lung Association recently had to address the queen's role as patron.

From the mid-70s – around the time of the queen's accession – deaths of Danish women began to rise.

In a 2001 article published by ABC News, they report Professor Hugo Kesteloot of Katholieke University in Leuven, Belgium said: "What happened in Denmark is that in the early '70s Queen Margrethe II of Denmark ascended to the throne of Denmark, and she is very popular in Denmark, and she is also a chain-smoker."

His findings, linked to the fact that more women smoke in Denmark than in any other country in Europe (2022 stats reiterate that Denmark, as well as Sweden, are the only two Member States where the share of daily smokers is higher among women than among men), was published at the time in The Lancet.

'We love our Queen Margrethe' Apart from smoking, Queen Margrethe reportedly also enjoys scoffing down the occasional hotdog and shopping at Lidl - a local supermarket. She was once photographed leaving the grocer, sipping apple juice and smoking while clutching a hot dog. One tweet said at the time: "The Danish Queen: The only queen in the world who walks straight out of Lidl drinking an apple juice, eating a sausage while smoking at the same time. Yep, we love our Queen Margrethe. (Source: Daily Star)

But the queen would appear indifferent to the criticism, unphased and unwilling to let her royal status stop her from taking a puff. The queen has since responded to the backlash over the years and said during a press conference of Kesteloot's criticism, specifically, cigarette in hand: "I smoke wherever there's an ashtray."



