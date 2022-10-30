First coins featuring King Charles III will be in circulation before Christmas





The first coins featuring the face of King Charles II are currently in production and will be distributed into circulation by December.



In September, the British Royal Mint unveiled the official effigy of King Charles III that will appear on coins following his accession to the throne. The image is the work of British sculptor Martin Jennings and was personally approved by the new king.

The first coins will be a 5-pound coin and a 50-pence coin commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II, AFP reported.

READ MORE | UK's Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles III

On Friday, the Royal Mint announced that production of the coins was now underway with a video on Twitter.

"The first coins bearing His Majesty King Charles III's portrait are striking as we speak, and you can expect to see 50ps featuring the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial design on the reverse side of the coins in your change before Christmas."

"Today is a significant event because we're changing that monarch for the first time in 70 years. Today, we're striking the first coins of King Charles III," said Rebecca Morgan of the Royal Mint in the video.

WATCH IT HERE: