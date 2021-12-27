Harry and Meghan remember Tutu’s 'infectious laughter' as they pay tribute to 'The Arch'

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released a statement following the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

In a statement released to the media the royal couple said: "Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world."

They added: "It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all."

During what would turn out to be their last official royal tour the couple met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at one of Cape Town's oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary.

The meeting also marked baby Archie's first official royal engagement.

WATCH: Archie meets the Arch

Prince Harry previously met with Archbishop Tutu in 2015 when His Royal Highness presented him with the Insignia of The Order of the Companions of Honour on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, recognising his services to UK communities and International Peace and Reconciliation.

On receiving the Honour, Archbishop Tutu referred to those who fought with him during the apartheid struggle and said, "I have been very deeply touched. When you stand out in a crowd, it's only because you are carried on the shoulders of others. Without them, I would be nothing. This is their award as much as it is mine."

