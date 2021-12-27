1h ago

Harry and Meghan remember Tutu’s 'infectious laughter' as they pay tribute to 'The Arch'

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Eloff
Archie meets the Arch. (Photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released a statement following the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

In a statement released to the media the royal couple said: "Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world."

They added: "It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all."

During what would turn out to be their last official royal tour the couple met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at one of Cape Town's oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary.

The meeting also marked baby Archie's first official royal engagement.

South Africa - Cape Town - 25 September 2019 - Arc
Archie meets the Arch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their baby Archie met up with Desmond Tutu in Cape Town. (Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency)

WATCH: Archie meets the Arch

Prince Harry previously met with Archbishop Tutu in 2015 when His Royal Highness presented him with the Insignia of The Order of the Companions of Honour on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, recognising his services to UK communities and International Peace and Reconciliation.

On receiving the Honour, Archbishop Tutu referred to those who fought with him during the apartheid struggle and said, "I have been very deeply touched. When you stand out in a crowd, it's only because you are carried on the shoulders of others. Without them, I would be nothing. This is their award as much as it is mine."

MultiChoice and M-Net are celebrating the life and legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu with a special Carte Blanche pop-up channel on DStv. A Carte Blanche: Tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be available on channel 199 on all DStv packages across Sub-Saharan Africa from 17:00 Sunday 26th December. The channel will feature a variety of historical documentaries about Archbishop Tutu, filmed between the 1980s and now.

