Harry and Meghan reveal new photo of Archie and Lilibet in holiday card

accreditation
Graye Morkel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on 10 November 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their annual holiday card on Thursday, and it's adorable. 

The family photo, which shows Archie twinning with his parents in matching blue jeans and a smiling Lilibet, was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The card marks the first photo the couple have shared of their young daughter. 

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the family said in a statement.

"Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave," reads the couple's holiday message. 

SEE THE CARD HERE:

