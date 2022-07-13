Harry and Meghan to make appearance in NYC to mark special occasion close to SA's heart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to New York City next week where they will give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day.

This is the couple's first outing together since their appearance last month in the UK to celebrate the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Various members of the royal family met with Nelson Mandela before his death, while Harry and Meghan visited Graça Machel in 2019 during their Sussex Royal Tour of Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex previously appeared at the UN Women's Conference on International Women's Day in 2015, where she gave a speech on gender equality.

"UN Women, as you guys know, has defined the year 2030 as the expiration date for gender inequality. And here's what's staggering — the studies show that at the current rate, the elimination of gender inequality won't be possible until 2095. That's another eighty years from now. And when it comes to women's political participation and leadership the percentage of female parliamentarians globally has only increased by 11% since 1995. Eleven percent in 20 years? Come on. This has to change. Women make up more than half of the world's population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for our voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making." -- Meghan Markle during her 2015 address at the UN Women's Conference

The Duchess of Sussex described SA as "energising". "We've met the most incredible people," she said.

Harry added: "Africa will always have a special place for me and my family, and I can't wait to return."

