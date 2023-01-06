Honouring a legacy or profiting from it: Mandela's grandkids speak out on Harry and Meghan's series

Ndileka Mandela is criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for using her grandfather's name to 'sell' their new Netflix docuseries, Live To Lead .

In the series inspired by Nelson Mandela, world leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

Mandla Mandela has since responded, telling News24: "They are free to use his name as long as they adhere to the values he advocated and support the causes that he supported."

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, is speaking out following the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix docu-series, Live To Lead.



The series, follows their bombshell documentary, Harry & Meghan, and comes ahead of Harry's memoir, Spare. It is inspired by Nelson Mandela, the couple says. The synopsis for Live To Lead reads: "Several world leaders committed to making a difference in the world share their life stories."

Ndileka Mandela, however, tells The Australian: "Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story. What relevance does grandad's life have with his?"

She continues: "I don't believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting."

The social activist says: "I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather's quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them."

Though Harry & Meghan quickly became Netflix's biggest documentary debut, Live To Lead failed to make it into Netflix's global top 10 chart, Newsweek reports, citing data published by Netflix one day after the series' release.

News24 reached out to Ndileka Mandela for further comment. No reply was received by the time of publishing. This article will be updated if any further comment becomes available.

News24 also spoke to Mandla Mandela following Ndileka's comments. On the series, he says:

"My grandfather is a global icon and his name is synonymous with the struggles for justice, human rights and the suffering peoples of the world. We are repeatedly reminded of his words 'that as long as there is a single human being struggling anywhere in the world, our struggle is far from over'. We welcome all who strive to uphold the legacy of President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and they are free to use his name to that end as long as they adhere to the values he advocated and support the causes that he supported."

He adds: "We would like to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to work in conflict ridden areas in Africa and the Middle East. The plight of refugees is at its worst in all of human history and its a cause we are ready to work with them. We need more people to 'Live to Lead' and welcome their efforts to encourage others to emulate the founding father of our democracy and global icon of human rights, justice and dignity for all."



He concludes: "We hope that their utilisation of Madiba's name is more than just a marketing ploy and a tag line. Long live the legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. Long live."

This isn't the first time the couple have quoted Nelson Mandela since their exit from the firm.



In 2021, on Nelson Mandela Day, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech recalling a memorable photograph he and Meghan were gifted by Archbishop Desmond Tutu when they visited South Africa in 2019 – the country to which they considered moving to, as confirmed in Harry & Meghan.

In August, Meghan gave an interview, revealing an exchange with a cast member of The Lion King who, she claimed, compared her to the struggle stalwart after she married into the institution.

The Cut interview drew backlash from South Africans – who'd also created a #VoetsekMeghan hashtag in response to the former actor's Archetypes podcast and the comments she'd made about her time in South Africa – and got a response from Mandla Mandela.

"Nelson Mandela's release from jail was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their lives," he said. "It can never be compared to the celebration of someone's wedding."

